Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,635,985 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,629 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,052,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,290 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 51,628 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 115,593 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith Long Short Master Fund acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $5,441,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Starbucks by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,281,713 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $137,118,000 after purchasing an additional 216,579 shares during the last quarter. 68.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,304,789.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.80.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $1.69 on Friday, reaching $109.70. 7,024,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,084,426. The stock has a market cap of $129.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.35. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $71.06 and a 52-week high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

