Starname Trading 5.7% Higher Over Last Week (IOV)

Starname (CURRENCY:IOV) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. Over the last week, Starname has traded up 5.7% against the dollar. One Starname coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0458 or 0.00000129 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Starname has a total market cap of $4.39 million and $207,191.00 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00058538 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00025125 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003841 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002818 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $258.46 or 0.00727394 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00043542 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.71 or 0.00083625 BTC.

Starname Profile

Starname is a coin. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. Starname’s total supply is 130,520,249 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. The official website for Starname is starname.me . Starname’s official Twitter account is @iov_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Starname is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values

According to CryptoCompare, “A starname is the user's universal username for the blockchain world. It enables users to receive crypto-currencies or to log in to blockchain applications in a seamless way. “

Starname Coin Trading

