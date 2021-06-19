State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Bought by Principal Street Partners LLC

Principal Street Partners LLC raised its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 180.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,222 shares during the period. State Street comprises 1.8% of Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $13,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Oak Associates Ltd. OH lifted its position in shares of State Street by 11.5% in the first quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 119,984 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,080,000 after acquiring an additional 12,414 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of State Street by 187.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,499,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $109,109,000 after acquiring an additional 977,592 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of State Street by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,186,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $86,344,000 after acquiring an additional 533,695 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of State Street by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 325,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,735,000 after acquiring an additional 5,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of State Street by 2.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total transaction of $4,215,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,188,917.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total value of $321,442.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,182.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

STT traded down $3.93 on Friday, hitting $78.85. 6,110,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,660,672. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $56.63 and a twelve month high of $89.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.78.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 19.59%. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.04%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.79.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

