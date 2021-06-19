Status Trading Down 11.8% Over Last Week (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 19th. Over the last week, Status has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar. Status has a total market cap of $218.90 million and approximately $11.20 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status coin can now be purchased for $0.0631 or 0.00000176 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.40 or 0.00059628 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00025102 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003900 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002792 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.44 or 0.00742420 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00043570 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00083967 BTC.

Status Profile

Status (SNT) is a coin. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Status is status.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

Status Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

