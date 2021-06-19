Steven F. Siegel Sells 7,500 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Stock

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $177,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 335,632 shares in the company, valued at $7,947,765.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

BRX stock opened at $22.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.36. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.58 and a 52-week high of $24.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $279.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 58.50%.

BRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist raised their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.79.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,621,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,886,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $610,479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497,092 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 230.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,212,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937,861 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,107,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $498,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,591,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

