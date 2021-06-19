Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Stake Lessened by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,667 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.07% of Steven Madden worth $2,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the first quarter worth $55,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 17.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

In other news, COO Awadhesh K. Sinha sold 20,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $871,693.73. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,286.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Karla Frieders sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $470,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,918 shares in the company, valued at $4,830,632.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,478 shares of company stock worth $2,213,967. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SHOO has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on Steven Madden from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Steven Madden from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Steven Madden has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.27.

Steven Madden stock opened at $42.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.24. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a one year low of $18.47 and a one year high of $44.77.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.33 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 1.68%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.75%.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Steven, Steve Madden Kids, Betsey Johnson, Report, Mad Love, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.