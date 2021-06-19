Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) will report earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Stock Yards Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.95. Stock Yards Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.24. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Stock Yards Bancorp.

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.26. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 33.55% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The company had revenue of $51.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.90 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYBT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,579,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,923,000 after buying an additional 23,468 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,111,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,776,000 after buying an additional 236,275 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 893,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,634,000 after buying an additional 88,615 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 366,636 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,720,000 after buying an additional 28,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 318,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,274,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYBT traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.27. 213,624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.71 and a 52-week high of $56.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.70%.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for SYB that provides various banking products and services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of loan and deposit products, retail and commercial lending products, deposit services, merchant services, and treasury management services, as well as private, international, correspondent, mortgage, online and mobile, and other banking services to individual consumers and businesses.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stock Yards Bancorp (SYBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.