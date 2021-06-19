Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stoneridge Inc. is an independent designer and manufacturer of highly engineered electrical and electronic components, modules and systems for the automotive, medium and heavy-duty truck, and agricultural vehicle markets. Their products interface with a vehicle’s mechanical and electrical systems to activate equipment and accessories, display and monitor vehicle performance, and control and distribute electrical power and signals. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SRI. CL King lowered Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Stoneridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of Stoneridge stock opened at $29.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $808.91 million, a PE ratio of -69.25 and a beta of 1.46. Stoneridge has a 1-year low of $17.07 and a 1-year high of $38.20.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $193.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.82 million. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stoneridge will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRI. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Stoneridge by 45.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,559,756 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,616,000 after buying an additional 490,424 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Stoneridge by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,273 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after buying an additional 65,644 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stoneridge in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

