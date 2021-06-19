Stuart L. Merkadeau Sells 13,023 Shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Stock

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) General Counsel Stuart L. Merkadeau sold 13,023 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total transaction of $622,759.86. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 161,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,717,526.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

On Monday, April 12th, Stuart L. Merkadeau sold 7,500 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $354,075.00.

BLI stock opened at $48.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.51 and a 12 month high of $113.53. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.63.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 70.27% and a negative return on equity of 33.57%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.76 million. Berkeley Lights’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.80.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 249.3% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,115,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651,475 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 271.3% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,857,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088,128 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,337,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,198,000 after purchasing an additional 676,901 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,119,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,224,000 after purchasing an additional 342,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 231.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,104,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,467,000 after purchasing an additional 771,040 shares during the last quarter. 55.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

