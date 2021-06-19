Südzucker (ETR:SZU) Given a €17.90 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €17.90 ($21.06) target price on Südzucker (ETR:SZU) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Südzucker in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) target price on shares of Südzucker and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on shares of Südzucker and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Independent Research set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on shares of Südzucker and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays set a €14.70 ($17.29) target price on shares of Südzucker and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €14.82 ($17.44).

Get Südzucker alerts:

Shares of SZU stock opened at €13.35 ($15.71) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €13.80. Südzucker has a 52 week low of €11.24 ($13.22) and a 52 week high of €17.76 ($20.89). The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.69, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

SÃ¼dzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, Belgium, frane, Austria, Poland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Südzucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Südzucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.