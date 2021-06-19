Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Shares Purchased by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,325 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,797 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

SMFG opened at $6.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.00. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.29 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.20.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 4.88%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, International Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

