Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target Raised to C$42.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$33.00 to C$42.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 44.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Suncor Energy to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$28.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. CSFB set a C$35.00 price target on Suncor Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Suncor Energy to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$32.36.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy stock opened at C$29.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of C$43.84 billion and a PE ratio of 1,616.67. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of C$14.28 and a 1-year high of C$31.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$27.99.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.90 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 2.6747504 EPS for the current year.

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little purchased 17,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$28.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$499,922.25. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 76,505 shares in the company, valued at C$2,217,191.41.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.