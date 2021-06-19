Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target Raised to C$42.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$33.00 to C$42.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 44.33% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Suncor Energy to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$28.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. CSFB set a C$35.00 price target on Suncor Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Suncor Energy to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$32.36.
Suncor Energy stock opened at C$29.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of C$43.84 billion and a PE ratio of 1,616.67. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of C$14.28 and a 1-year high of C$31.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$27.99.
In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little purchased 17,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$28.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$499,922.25. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 76,505 shares in the company, valued at C$2,217,191.41.
About Suncor Energy
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
