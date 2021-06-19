Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-four analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.38.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Sunrun from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Sunrun from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of RUN traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.71. 13,408,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,402,217. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.51 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.42. Sunrun has a one year low of $18.43 and a one year high of $100.93.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $334.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.42 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sunrun will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunrun news, COO Christopher Dawson sold 1,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total transaction of $69,000.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 113,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,850,049.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 23,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $1,037,284.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 277,147 shares of company stock worth $13,872,844. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RUN. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,994 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 246,292 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,088,000 after buying an additional 98,813 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth $18,767,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,581,000. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

