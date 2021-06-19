Swiss National Bank Acquires 18,400 Shares of Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 107,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Provention Bio were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Provention Bio by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,925,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,498,000 after purchasing an additional 611,338 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Provention Bio by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 22,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Provention Bio by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Provention Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 176,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 5,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PRVB opened at $8.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $530.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 3.04. Provention Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.14 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.81.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.04). Analysts predict that Provention Bio, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Provention Bio from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Friday, May 28th. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of Provention Bio from $35.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

