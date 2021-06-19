Swiss National Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Vertex were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERX. Nellore Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Vertex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Vertex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $321,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $384,000. 17.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VERX shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Vertex from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Vertex from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Vertex from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.45.

In other news, CAO Lisa Butler sold 84,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $1,580,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,249 shares in the company, valued at $249,346.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Eric C. Andersen sold 21,317 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total value of $391,166.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,864.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VERX opened at $20.82 on Friday. Vertex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.06 and a fifty-two week high of $39.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -54.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.84.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.55 million. Vertex had a negative return on equity of 64.84% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

