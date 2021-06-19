Swiss National Bank Grows Position in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.06% of Tootsie Roll Industries worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 49.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.0% in the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. 19.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut Tootsie Roll Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of TR stock opened at $32.14 on Friday. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.99 and a 12-month high of $58.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.84 and a beta of -0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.43.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $101.80 million for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 12.39%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Tootsie Roll Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th.

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, Nik-L-Nip, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

