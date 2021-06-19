Swiss National Bank Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) by 3.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 133,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADVM. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Laurent Fischer purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,764.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADVM opened at $3.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.23. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.34 and a 52 week high of $26.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.09.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.46 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADVM. Lifesci Capital downgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist lowered Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adverum Biotechnologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

