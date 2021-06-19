Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $275 million-285 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $278.79 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Synchronoss Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Synchronoss Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ SNCR opened at $2.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.99. Synchronoss Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $6.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.07.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $65.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.40 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 6.80% and a positive return on equity of 16.85%. Equities research analysts predict that Synchronoss Technologies will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and network management platforms, products, and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content; multi-channel messaging peer-to-peer communications and application-to-person commerce solutions; customer journey and workflow design, development, orchestration, and experience management solutions; and telecom network infrastructure designing, procuring, managing, and optimizing solutions.

