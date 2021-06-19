Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $275 million-285 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $278.79 million.

Shares of NASDAQ SNCR opened at $2.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $106.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.99. Synchronoss Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $6.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.07.

Get Synchronoss Technologies alerts:

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $65.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.40 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 6.80% and a positive return on equity of 16.85%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchronoss Technologies will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNCR. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Synchronoss Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and network management platforms, products, and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content; multi-channel messaging peer-to-peer communications and application-to-person commerce solutions; customer journey and workflow design, development, orchestration, and experience management solutions; and telecom network infrastructure designing, procuring, managing, and optimizing solutions.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.