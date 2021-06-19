Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Acquired by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,191,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,973 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $543,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 2.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,076,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $266,758,000 after acquiring an additional 34,681 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Synopsys by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 12,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Synopsys by 4,242.9% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total value of $250,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,809,161.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,237 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.14, for a total transaction of $1,114,924.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,266,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,989 shares of company stock worth $14,137,603. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $265.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,376,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.42. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.40 and a twelve month high of $300.91. The firm has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.04.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.20 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $302.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Synopsys has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.92.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

