Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Bp Plc

Bp Plc reduced its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,945 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the first quarter worth $36,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synopsys alerts:

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.14, for a total transaction of $1,114,924.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,014 shares in the company, valued at $5,266,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $1,008,168.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,170,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,989 shares of company stock worth $14,137,603. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $302.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Synopsys has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.92.

Shares of SNPS opened at $265.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $250.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a PE ratio of 51.62, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.04. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.40 and a 12 month high of $300.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.