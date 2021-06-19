Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Expected to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Sysco in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now expects that the company will earn $1.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.98.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 17.14% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.38.

Shares of SYY opened at $74.71 on Friday. Sysco has a 12-month low of $50.03 and a 12-month high of $86.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41. The company has a market cap of $38.22 billion, a PE ratio of -149.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth about $351,055,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 41,835.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,984,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974,783 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Sysco by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,829,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,969,000 after buying an additional 3,299,518 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank purchased a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,840,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,779,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 160,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total value of $13,076,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,573.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $51,714,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,070.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock valued at $93,808,035. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.55%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

