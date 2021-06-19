T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.27

Shares of T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.27 and traded as high as $1.33. T2 Biosystems shares last traded at $1.29, with a volume of 2,852,231 shares traded.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on T2 Biosystems from $2.40 to $1.65 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered T2 Biosystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. T2 Biosystems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.83.

The stock has a market cap of $193.64 million, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 4.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.27.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). T2 Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 796.57% and a negative net margin of 188.59%. The company had revenue of $6.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 million. On average, analysts expect that T2 Biosystems, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in T2 Biosystems by 36.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,005,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 800,971 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in T2 Biosystems by 103.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,683,685 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,695 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in T2 Biosystems by 35.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298,856 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 339,748 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in T2 Biosystems during the first quarter valued at about $1,098,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in T2 Biosystems by 8.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 598,605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 45,576 shares in the last quarter. 17.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance technology that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

