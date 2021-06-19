Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Acquired by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 58.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quantitative Value Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter worth about $377,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 309,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,734,000 after acquiring an additional 8,921 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 399,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,539,000 after purchasing an additional 69,876 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,537,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,007,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,883,000 after purchasing an additional 59,621 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Shares of TTWO opened at $171.28 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.81 and a 1-year high of $214.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $177.44.

In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total value of $49,562,973.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TTWO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $226.00 to $212.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.89.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.