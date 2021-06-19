Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Short Interest Down 14.7% in May

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,330,000 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the May 13th total of 2,730,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total transaction of $49,562,973.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.0% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 13,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 162.6% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 70,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,527,000 after purchasing an additional 43,895 shares during the last quarter. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 136,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,413,000 after purchasing an additional 61,452 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 132.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,331,000 after purchasing an additional 25,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 117.1% in the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 589,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,110,000 after purchasing an additional 317,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $226.00 to $212.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.89.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $171.28 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12-month low of $136.81 and a 12-month high of $214.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $177.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.57.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

