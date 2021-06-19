TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Director Buys C$48,888.36 in Stock

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) Director Jay J. White purchased 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$61.11 per share, with a total value of C$48,888.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$48,888.36.

Jay J. White also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 7th, Jay J. White acquired 537 shares of TC Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$61.93 per share, with a total value of C$33,258.77.

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at C$63.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$61.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.81. The stock has a market cap of C$62.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of C$50.61 and a 1 year high of C$66.14.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.08 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$3.38 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 4.4513116 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.31%.

TRP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. CIBC boosted their price target on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$68.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$72.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$69.13.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

