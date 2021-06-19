TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Given New C$74.00 Price Target at CIBC

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TRP has been the topic of several other research reports. Tudor Pickering upped their target price on TC Energy to C$63.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a C$68.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on TC Energy from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, CSFB boosted their price target on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$69.13.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TRP opened at C$63.98 on Friday. TC Energy has a 52-week low of C$50.61 and a 52-week high of C$66.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$62.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$61.48.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.08 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$3.38 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TC Energy will post 4.4513116 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 138.31%.

In related news, Senior Officer Francois Lionel Poirier purchased 19,600 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$56.97 per share, with a total value of C$1,116,692.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,854,193.32. Also, Director John J. Mcwilliams sold 934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.66, for a total value of C$65,996.07. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$226,464.02. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 21,132 shares of company stock worth $1,210,568 and sold 2,900 shares worth $198,319.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.