TC Energy (TSE:TRP) PT Raised to C$77.00 at Credit Suisse Group

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$77.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TRP. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$70.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Friday, June 4th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$68.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. TC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$69.13.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at C$63.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$62.59 billion and a PE ratio of 26.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$61.48. TC Energy has a 12-month low of C$50.61 and a 12-month high of C$66.14.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.08 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$3.38 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that TC Energy will post 4.4513116 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Francois Lionel Poirier purchased 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$56.97 per share, with a total value of C$1,116,692.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 85,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,854,193.32. Also, Director Jay J. White purchased 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$61.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,888.36. Following the purchase, the director now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$48,888.36. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 21,132 shares of company stock worth $1,210,568 and have sold 2,900 shares worth $198,319.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.