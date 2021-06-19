TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Purchased by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,317 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 804 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity stock opened at $129.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $42.65 billion, a PE ratio of 40.11, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.36. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $76.59 and a 12-month high of $139.58.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

TEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $1,315.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.40.

In related news, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,963 shares in the company, valued at $6,794,968. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $1,239,841.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,351,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

