Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 2,276 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in First American Financial were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First American Financial during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 271.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 448.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of First American Financial during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FAF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on First American Financial in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities upped their price objective on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.88.

First American Financial stock opened at $61.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.39. First American Financial Co. has a one year low of $44.05 and a one year high of $66.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.19.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.30. First American Financial had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.76%.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

