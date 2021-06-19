Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 2,592 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,980,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $731,747,000 after acquiring an additional 299,617 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,158,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,018,000 after acquiring an additional 642,457 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,557,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,749,000 after acquiring an additional 187,345 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,875,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,888,000 after acquiring an additional 312,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,693,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,351,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total transaction of $738,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 215,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,639,125.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $531,792.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,556,078.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,800 shares of company stock worth $2,017,992 in the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $52.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.25. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.11 and a 52 week high of $53.92.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $116.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.68 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 47.92%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.70%.

FR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Mizuho increased their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.44.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

