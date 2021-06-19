Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stock Position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 156.0% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HOG opened at $43.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.59, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a one year low of $22.56 and a one year high of $52.06.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.78. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.92%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Harley-Davidson in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.53.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

