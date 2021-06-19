Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $619,000 Stock Holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 50.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,517 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Perrigo were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 120,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after buying an additional 24,500 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the 4th quarter worth about $984,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,250,000 after buying an additional 107,452 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Perrigo by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Perrigo in the 1st quarter worth about $439,000. Institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

PRGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perrigo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of NYSE:PRGO opened at $46.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of -27.22 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Perrigo Company plc has a 12 month low of $38.20 and a 12 month high of $58.83.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 4.88% and a positive return on equity of 8.06%. Perrigo’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Perrigo’s payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

