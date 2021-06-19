Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 22.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Unum Group were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,385,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,840,000 after buying an additional 1,218,046 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 1,543.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,948,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,346,000 after buying an additional 7,465,113 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,351,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,647,000 after buying an additional 309,830 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Unum Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,708,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,077,000 after purchasing an additional 82,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,944,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UNM. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Unum Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Unum Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total value of $1,066,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 2,500 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $75,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UNM stock opened at $27.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.75. Unum Group has a one year low of $15.20 and a one year high of $31.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Unum Group had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.12%.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

