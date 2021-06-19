Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LSCC. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,295,000 after buying an additional 46,032 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,054,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,293,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $609,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602,448 shares during the period. 96.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $50.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 123.78, a PEG ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $26.14 and a one year high of $58.38.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $115.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.12 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 13.61%. Lattice Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LSCC shares. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Westpark Capital started coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.63.

In other news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 16,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $877,965.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 111,095 shares in the company, valued at $5,763,608.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total value of $47,941.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,039.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,182 shares of company stock worth $4,643,262 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

