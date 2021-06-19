Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stock Holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,638 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,572,000 after purchasing an additional 74,394 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 191,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,554,000 after purchasing an additional 42,398 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 150,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,069,000 after purchasing an additional 9,680 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 493,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,524,000 after purchasing an additional 19,247 shares during the last quarter. 97.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $320,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,162,817.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total value of $63,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,594.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,600 shares of company stock worth $618,177 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BWX Technologies stock opened at $59.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.76. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.60 and a 52 week high of $68.68.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.68 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 49.26% and a net margin of 12.94%. BWX Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.72%.

Separately, Maxim Group boosted their target price on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.40.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

