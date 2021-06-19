Team17 Group plc (OTCMKTS:TSVNF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Team17 Group plc (OTCMKTS:TSVNF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised Team17 Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Investec raised Team17 Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised Team17 Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of Team17 Group stock opened at $10.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.25. Team17 Group has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $10.63.

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

