Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 767,764 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,622 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.64% of Teleflex worth $318,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TFX. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Teleflex during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 195.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 13.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 205 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Teleflex alerts:

In related news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.86, for a total value of $1,376,009.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,069,440.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.66, for a total value of $943,253.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,452.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TFX. Raymond James increased their target price on Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $465.00 price target (up previously from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Teleflex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $462.90.

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $396.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.18. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $312.33 and a 12-month high of $449.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $409.17.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $633.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.28 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.98%. Equities research analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.75%.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.