Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,141,200 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the May 13th total of 3,372,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 398.2 days.

TELDF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Telefónica Deutschland from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Telefónica Deutschland from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Telefónica Deutschland to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS TELDF opened at $2.61 on Friday. Telefónica Deutschland has a one year low of $2.48 and a one year high of $3.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.87.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

