Telos Hits Market Cap of $60.68 Million (TLOS)

Telos (CURRENCY:TLOS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. Telos has a total market capitalization of $60.68 million and $149,566.00 worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Telos coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000629 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Telos has traded up 16.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Telos Profile

Telos (CRYPTO:TLOS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 coins and its circulating supply is 270,123,444 coins. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Telos is telosfoundation.io. Telos’ official Twitter account is @HelloTelos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Telos is a networked ecosystem enabling visionary leaders and communities to work together to build a new global economy. TLOS is the network's native digital asset required for voting the future direction of the network and staking or leasing to developers for computation and throughput. “

Telos Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Telos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Telos using one of the exchanges listed above.

