Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.95 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Materials ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $3,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 323,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,975,000 after purchasing an additional 7,473 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 278.6% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 13,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 10,037 shares during the last quarter. Global Endowment Management LP grew its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 48,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VAW traded down $3.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $176.88. 240,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,853. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $115.33 and a 12 month high of $196.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $186.66.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.