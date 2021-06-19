Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $9.08 Million Holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,610 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.30% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $9,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WP Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 424.1% in the 1st quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 767,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,499,000 after buying an additional 620,761 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 129.3% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 491,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,669,000 after buying an additional 277,165 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,944,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,538,000 after buying an additional 236,257 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 164.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 348,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,579,000 after buying an additional 216,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 821,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,217,000 after buying an additional 156,353 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNLA stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,990. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.20. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 1-year low of $50.10 and a 1-year high of $50.52.

