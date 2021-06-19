Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 26,380 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 1,763.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,380 shares during the quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICF. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 478.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF stock traded down $0.98 on Friday, reaching $65.00. The company had a trading volume of 130,797 shares. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.81. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $88.40 and a 1 year high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

