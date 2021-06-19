Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Earns Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
A number of other analysts have also commented on THC. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.18.
THC opened at $65.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86. Tenet Healthcare has a 52 week low of $16.21 and a 52 week high of $70.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 2.62.
In other Tenet Healthcare news, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 122,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total transaction of $6,754,018.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total transaction of $391,146.21. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,828 shares in the company, valued at $2,150,445.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,643,287 shares of company stock worth $141,375,559 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THC. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 324.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Tenet Healthcare
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
See Also: What is the Current Ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.