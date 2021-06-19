Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Earns Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on THC. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.18.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

THC opened at $65.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86. Tenet Healthcare has a 52 week low of $16.21 and a 52 week high of $70.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 2.62.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.50. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 65.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 122,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total transaction of $6,754,018.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total transaction of $391,146.21. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,828 shares in the company, valued at $2,150,445.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,643,287 shares of company stock worth $141,375,559 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THC. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 324.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.