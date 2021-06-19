Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRNO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank cut Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Terreno Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRNO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Terreno Realty by 460.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 51,104 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Terreno Realty by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 171,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,012,000 after purchasing an additional 16,989 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Terreno Realty by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Terreno Realty by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 50,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Terreno Realty by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRNO traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $65.06. 493,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,633. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 53.77 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Terreno Realty has a 1-year low of $51.05 and a 1-year high of $67.72.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $50.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.23 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 43.23% and a return on equity of 5.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Terreno Realty will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is currently 80.56%.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

