Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Shares Down 11.7%

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) was down 11.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.96 and last traded at $29.02. Approximately 52,639 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 561,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.86.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TGH shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Textainer Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 15th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. Textainer Group had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 10.69%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGH. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Textainer Group in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textainer Group in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,459,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,177,000 after purchasing an additional 28,312 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 117,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 53,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 537.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 54,400 shares during the last quarter. 43.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Textainer Group Company Profile (NYSE:TGH)

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

