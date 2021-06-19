Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Shares Down 11.7%

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) was down 11.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.96 and last traded at $29.02. Approximately 52,639 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 561,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.86.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TGH shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Textainer Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 15th.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGH. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Textainer Group in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textainer Group in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,459,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,177,000 after purchasing an additional 28,312 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 117,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 53,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 537.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 54,400 shares during the last quarter. 43.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Textainer Group Company Profile (NYSE:TGH)
Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.
