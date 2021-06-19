Teza Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 60,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,434,000. Archer-Daniels-Midland accounts for approximately 0.7% of Teza Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth approximately $293,347,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 359.2% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,365,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,493 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,371,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,833,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,843,000 after acquiring an additional 559,462 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,033,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,910,000 after buying an additional 549,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

Shares of NYSE:ADM traded down $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.66. 5,417,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,688,260. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.56. The firm has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $37.54 and a 1-year high of $69.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $18.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.23%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

