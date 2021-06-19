Teza Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,818 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,000. Intuit comprises about 0.9% of Teza Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Intuit during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 83.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INTU. UBS Group raised their price objective on Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Intuit from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $505.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 31st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $465.71.

In other Intuit news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total transaction of $70,360,821.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 517,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,330,592. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 414 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total value of $180,590.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares in the company, valued at $238,170.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 168,912 shares of company stock worth $72,890,386. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $473.40. 1,571,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,350,138. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $280.99 and a twelve month high of $478.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.69, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $429.13.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

