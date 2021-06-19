The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

The Aaron’s stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.66. The company had a trading volume of 539,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,438. The Aaron’s has a 12 month low of $16.20 and a 12 month high of $37.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.04.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $481.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.63 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Aaron’s will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from The Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. The Aaron’s’s payout ratio is presently 13.25%.

In related news, Director John W. Robinson sold 35,000 shares of The Aaron’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,251,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 399,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,282,268. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Aaron’s by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,748,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,615,000 after acquiring an additional 416,888 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 13.4% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,716,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,084,000 after purchasing an additional 202,566 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of The Aaron’s by 73.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,392,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,767,000 after buying an additional 591,858 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its stake in The Aaron’s by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 789,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,972,000 after buying an additional 163,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its holdings in The Aaron’s by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 757,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,455,000 after buying an additional 157,015 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

The Aaron’s Company Profile

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

