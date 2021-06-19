The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $26.70

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.70 and last traded at $25.31, with a volume of 522113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.34.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 30.31%. The business had revenue of $77.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.44 million. As a group, analysts predict that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Bancorp news, Director Walter T. Beach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $241,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,225.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Leto sold 44,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $1,102,572.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 183,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,524,530.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,820 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,092. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in The Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of The Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of The Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of The Bancorp by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

About The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK)

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

