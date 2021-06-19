The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $26.70

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.70 and last traded at $25.31, with a volume of 522113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.34.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.
The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.66.
In other The Bancorp news, Director Walter T. Beach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $241,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,225.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Leto sold 44,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $1,102,572.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 183,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,524,530.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,820 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,092. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in The Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of The Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of The Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of The Bancorp by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.
About The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK)
The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.
Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for The Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.